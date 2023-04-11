CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 114 PM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest or west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include I-15, US 395 and Highway 58. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather