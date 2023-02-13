CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 157 PM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and Cadiz Basin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles due to hazardous crosswinds and low visibility due to blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Parts of Interstate 15 will likely see blowing dust and dangerous crosswinds, specifically between Barstow and Baker. Any traffic along this route will need to take extreme caution while driving. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley, White Mountains of Inyo County and Death Valley National Park. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects or damage structures vulnerable to wind. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Periods of blowing dust will be possible, especially in the vicinity of dry lake beds. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and damage temporary structures vulnerable to wind. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Periods of blowing dust will be possible as well, especially near any dry lake bed areas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather