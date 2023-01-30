WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Eureka CA 206 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...A long period westerly swell around 5 feet will bring a moderate risk for sneaker waves. Large unexpected waves at beaches will be possible. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather