Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-251100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows

56 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

58. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 82 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-251100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 83 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-251100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 82 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 82 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 49 82 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 82 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 49 83 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 50 84 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-251100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 49 81 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 49 81 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-251100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 83 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 83 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-251100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 84 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 84 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 51 83 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 54 84 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-251100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 52 83 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 83 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 82 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 49 83 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 51 83 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-251100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 53 82 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 83 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-251100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 82 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 82 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 49 82 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 82 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-251100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 84 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 54 85 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-251100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 83 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 83 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 52 83 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 52 83 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 83 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 83 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-251100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 51 83 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 51 85 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 49 83 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-251100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 83 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 52 82 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 83 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 53 83 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 84 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 83 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 53 82 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-251100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 94.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 82 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-251100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 83 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-251100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 52 82 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-251100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 54 83 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 54 83 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 54 83 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-251100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 73 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-251100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

67 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 46 76 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 44 71 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-251100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 78 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 53 81 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 50 75 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 79 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-251100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 84.

Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 54 72 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-251100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ322-251100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 44 63 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-251100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 61. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 64. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 67. Lows

31 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 28 54 30 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 72 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 42 72 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-251100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 75 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-251100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 79. Lows

45 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

CAZ326-251100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 64. Lows

30 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 51 30 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-251100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 55 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 62 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 60 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-251100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 59. Lows

27 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Highs

40 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 71 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-251100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 69. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 72. Lows

41 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

41 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 57 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-251100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 41. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 59. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 62. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 45. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 65. Lows

27 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 65. Lows

25 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 36 59 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-251100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 31 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 48. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 51. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 73. Lows

36 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 37 71 40 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-251100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 63 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 48 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 51 80 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 49 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-251100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 72 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

67 to 77.

CAZ334-251100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 68 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 72 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 76 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-251100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

75. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 73 to 83. East winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs 74 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 50 77 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-251100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

76. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 71 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 85. Lows

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 63.

Highs 72 to 84.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 66 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 73 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 55 84 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 53 85 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-251100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust early in

the evening, then areas of blowing dust late in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 90.

Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

73 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 54 81 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-251100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 79 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 84 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 84 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

