CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

996 FPUS56 KHNX 091401

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ300-092300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 70. Lows

38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 74 55 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-092300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 76 53 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-092300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 77 49 82 / 0 0 0

Merced 77 50 82 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 77 50 83 / 0 0 0

Madera 77 51 83 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 77 51 84 / 0 0 0

Mendota 77 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-092300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 76 51 82 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 77 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-092300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 77 56 85 / 0 0 0

Avenal 77 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-092300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 79 53 87 / 0 0 0

Five Points 79 52 87 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 79 52 86 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 79 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-092300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 79 52 86 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 79 52 86 / 0 0 0

Sanger 79 53 85 / 0 0 0

Kerman 78 50 85 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 51 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-092300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 79 55 85 / 0 0 0

Fresno 79 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-092300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 77 49 82 / 0 0 0

Merced 77 50 82 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 77 50 83 / 0 0 0

Madera 77 51 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ309-092300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 79 52 87 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 79 54 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-092300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 78 49 86 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 79 50 87 / 0 0 0

Wasco 78 52 87 / 0 0 0

Delano 78 51 86 / 0 0 0

McFarland 78 52 86 / 0 0 0

Shafter 78 53 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-092300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 79 51 86 / 0 0 0

Hanford 79 52 86 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 79 49 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-092300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 79 53 86 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 78 54 85 / 0 0 0

Visalia 78 53 85 / 0 0 0

Exeter 78 55 86 / 0 0 0

Tulare 79 52 86 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 78 55 85 / 0 0 0

Porterville 78 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-092300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 58 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-092300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 78 56 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-092300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 77 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-092300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 79 56 87 / 0 0 0

Lamont 79 55 87 / 0 0 0

Mettler 78 55 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-092300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 55 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-092300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 40. Highs 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 73 49 79 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 68 47 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-092300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 75 56 82 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 79 56 85 / 0 0 0

Springville 72 53 79 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 76 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-092300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

47. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 70 57 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-092300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ322-092300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 64 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ323-092300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 46 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 61. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56. South winds 5 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 49.

Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 49. Lows

21 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 55 32 54 / 0 0 0

Wawona 68 45 71 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 68 47 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ324-092300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 68. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 70 46 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-092300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

$$

CAZ326-092300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 58. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 47. Lows

20 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 53 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ327-092300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

20 to 28. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

24 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 54 38 57 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 43 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 60 40 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ328-092300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 53. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 47. Lows

17 to 27.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 69 43 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ329-092300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 62. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

Highs 43 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

24 to 37. Highs 34 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 53. Lows

29 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 56 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ330-092300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 45. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 62. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 43. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy.

Lows 14 to 30. Highs 26 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 48. Lows

17 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 60 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ331-092300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 65. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 55 to 69. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 57.

Lows 24 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 48. Lows

23 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 54. Lows

27 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ332-092300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 73 to 79. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 67. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 49 68 / 0 0 0

Kernville 79 52 84 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 79 55 84 / 0 0 0

Weldon 79 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-092300-

Piute Walker Basin-

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 74. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 68 to 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

CAZ334-092300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 50 74 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 49 77 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 77 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-092300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 73 52 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-092300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

32 to 43. Highs 43 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 64. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 50 71 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 70 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-092300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

74 to 80. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs 63 to

69. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 57 87 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 82 55 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-092300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear.

Lows 37 to 45. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 57 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 79 55 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-092300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

701 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 77 58 82 / 0 0 0

California City 82 52 86 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 82 51 87 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 82 52 86 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

