CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

816 FPUS56 KHNX 080901

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

200 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ300-082300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 44. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 69 50 75 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ301-082300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 71 48 77 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ302-082300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 71 46 77 / 10 0 0

Merced 71 47 76 / 10 0 0

Chowchilla 71 46 77 / 10 0 0

Madera 71 47 77 / 10 0 0

Firebaugh 72 47 78 / 10 0 0

Mendota 72 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-082300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 71 47 77 / 10 0 0

Le Grand 71 47 77 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ304-082300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 51 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 71 51 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-082300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 74 49 80 / 0 0 0

Five Points 74 49 80 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 73 49 79 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-082300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 73 48 79 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 73 48 78 / 0 0 0

Sanger 72 48 78 / 0 0 0

Kerman 72 47 78 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-082300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 72 49 78 / 0 0 0

Fresno 73 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-082300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 77 to 85. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 67.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 71 46 77 / 10 0 0

Merced 71 47 76 / 10 0 0

Chowchilla 71 46 77 / 10 0 0

Madera 71 47 77 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ309-082300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 74 48 79 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-082300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 73 46 78 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 47 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 73 48 78 / 0 0 0

Delano 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 73 48 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 73 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-082300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

Hanford 74 48 79 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 73 46 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-082300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 72 48 78 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 72 49 78 / 0 0 0

Visalia 72 48 78 / 0 0 0

Exeter 72 49 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 73 47 78 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 72 49 78 / 0 0 0

Porterville 72 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-082300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

73 to 79. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-082300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 73 52 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-082300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 71 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-082300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 73 51 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 74 50 79 / 0 0 0

Mettler 72 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-082300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 48 69 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ318-082300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 66 44 73 / 10 0 0

Bass Lake 59 42 68 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ319-082300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 50 75 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 71 51 79 / 0 0 0

Springville 65 48 72 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 69 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-082300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 60. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 63 50 70 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ321-082300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ322-082300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 65 to 71. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

68. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 53 43 64 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ323-082300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 49. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 59. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 46 to 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

42 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

16 to 29. Highs 29 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 47 28 57 / 10 10 0

Wawona 60 39 69 / 10 10 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 42 70 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ324-082300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 41 71 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ325-082300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 37. Highs 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

$$

CAZ326-082300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Highs

41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

15 to 27. Highs 27 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 33 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 46 31 54 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ327-082300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

19 to 27. Highs 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 33 54 / 10 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 37 60 / 10 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 36 61 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ328-082300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 46. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 53. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Highs

38 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy.

Lows 11 to 24. Highs 22 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 40 70 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ329-082300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Highs

50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

23 to 36. Highs 33 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 48 38 57 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ330-082300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 59. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 44. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 62. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 43. Highs

41 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy.

Lows 12 to 29. Highs 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 29 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 51 35 60 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ331-082300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 52 to 66. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 56.

Lows 22 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to

46. Lows 22 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 61 37 71 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ332-082300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs

60 to 66. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 41 63 / 10 0 0

Kernville 70 47 80 / 10 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 49 80 / 0 0 0

Weldon 69 47 81 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ333-082300-

Piute Walker Basin-

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 54.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

$$

CAZ334-082300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

70. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 43 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 61 41 73 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 49 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-082300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to

69. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 65 46 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-082300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 69 to 81. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 55.

Lows 31 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 41 65 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 63 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-082300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

72 to 78. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 52 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 49 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-082300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear.

Highs 57 to 71. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 72 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-082300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

201 AM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 69 52 77 / 0 0 0

California City 74 46 82 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 74 45 83 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 45 83 / 0 0 0

$$

