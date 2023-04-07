CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ300-072300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers early

in the morning. Highs 56 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 50 69 / 20 0 0

CAZ301-072300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 49 70 / 10 0 0

CAZ302-072300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 47 71 / 20 0 0

Merced 65 47 71 / 10 0 0

Chowchilla 65 47 71 / 10 10 0

Madera 67 47 71 / 10 10 0

Firebaugh 67 47 71 / 10 0 0

Mendota 68 47 72 / 10 0 0

CAZ303-072300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 65 47 71 / 10 10 0

Le Grand 65 47 70 / 10 10 0

CAZ304-072300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 49 71 / 10 10 0

Avenal 68 49 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ305-072300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 70 48 73 / 10 10 0

Five Points 70 48 73 / 10 10 0

NAS Lemoore 70 47 72 / 10 10 0

Kettleman City 70 49 73 / 10 10 0

CAZ306-072300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 70 47 72 / 10 10 0

Kingsburg 70 47 72 / 10 10 0

Sanger 69 47 72 / 10 10 0

Kerman 68 47 72 / 10 10 0

Caruthers 69 47 72 / 10 10 0

CAZ307-072300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 69 48 72 / 10 10 0

Fresno 70 49 73 / 10 10 0

CAZ308-072300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 68. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 47 71 / 20 0 0

Merced 65 47 71 / 10 0 0

Chowchilla 65 47 71 / 10 10 0

Madera 67 47 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ309-072300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 48 73 / 10 10 0

Buttonwillow 74 50 74 / 10 10 0

CAZ310-072300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 46 72 / 10 10 0

Allensworth 72 47 73 / 10 10 0

Wasco 72 49 72 / 10 10 0

Delano 72 47 72 / 10 10 0

McFarland 72 48 72 / 10 10 0

Shafter 72 50 72 / 10 10 0

CAZ311-072300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 70 47 72 / 10 10 0

Hanford 71 48 74 / 10 10 0

Corcoran 70 46 73 / 10 10 0

CAZ312-072300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 70 47 72 / 10 10 0

Dinuba 69 47 71 / 10 10 0

Visalia 70 47 72 / 10 10 0

Exeter 70 47 71 / 10 10 0

Tulare 71 47 72 / 10 10 0

Lindsay 70 47 71 / 10 10 0

Porterville 70 48 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ313-072300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 74. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 53 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ314-072300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 72 52 72 / 10 10 0

CAZ315-072300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 70 47 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ316-072300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 73 51 71 / 0 10 0

Lamont 73 52 72 / 0 10 0

Mettler 72 51 71 / 10 10 0

CAZ317-072300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 45 62 / 20 10 0

CAZ318-072300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. Southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 61 40 66 / 20 10 0

Bass Lake 55 37 60 / 20 10 0

CAZ319-072300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 47 69 / 10 10 0

Three Rivers 69 47 71 / 10 10 0

Springville 64 44 64 / 10 10 0

Tule River Reservation 67 49 68 / 10 10 0

CAZ320-072300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 63 to 73. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 60 46 63 / 10 10 0

CAZ321-072300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ322-072300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs

69 to 77.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 52 37 54 / 10 10 0

CAZ323-072300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 42. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 18 to 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph shifting to the southeast with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 50. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 59. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41.

Highs 42 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 43. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 38 20 47 / 40 10 0

Wawona 53 34 60 / 30 20 0

Hetch Hetchy 52 37 60 / 50 20 0

CAZ324-072300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers early in

the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

late in the morning. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 52. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

in the lower 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 36 62 / 30 20 0

CAZ325-072300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ326-072300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Chance of snow showers early in the afternoon, then slight chance

of rain showers and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 29. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 58. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39.

Highs 41 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

15 to 27. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 26 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 35 23 45 / 30 20 0

CAZ327-072300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers until late

afternoon, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

late in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 27 45 / 20 10 0

Shaver Lake 47 32 53 / 20 10 0

Lake Wishon 46 28 53 / 20 10 0

CAZ328-072300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 24 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 45. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 20 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 37 to 53. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 36.

Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 21 to 35. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 32 62 / 20 10 0

CAZ329-072300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 52 to 64. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 49. Highs 55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Highs

51 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44.

Highs 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs 33 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 45 32 48 / 10 10 0

CAZ330-072300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 32. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 50. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 21 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 59. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 25 to 43. Highs 43 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 43. Highs

41 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 24 to 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 47 28 52 / 10 10 0

CAZ331-072300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 54. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47. Highs

54 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 34.

Highs 35 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 58 32 61 / 10 10 0

CAZ332-072300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 36 52 / 10 10 0

Kernville 68 42 70 / 10 10 0

Lake Isabella 67 45 68 / 10 10 0

Weldon 66 44 69 / 10 10 0

CAZ333-072300-

Piute Walker Basin-

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 51 to 63. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 55. Highs

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ334-072300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

70 to 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

70. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 41 57 / 10 10 0

Tehachapi 60 40 61 / 10 10 0

Twin Oaks 64 47 65 / 10 10 0

CAZ335-072300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 65 45 64 / 10 10 0

CAZ336-072300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 53 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 39 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

68 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 38 55 / 10 10 0

Frazier Park 61 35 62 / 10 10 0

CAZ337-072300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny early in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 79.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 74 48 74 / 10 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 45 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-072300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Breezy, warmer. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 59 to 71. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs

59 to 71. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-072300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

601 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly

clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 47 69 / 0 0 0

California City 73 45 75 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 44 75 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 72 43 74 / 0 0 0

