CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023

644 FPUS56 KHNX 140701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-142300-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny

with chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 63.

South winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 80 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph becoming west 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 61. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 44 60 / 100 50 10

$$

CAZ301-142300-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 43 60 / 100 60 10

$$

CAZ302-142300-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 41 60 / 100 60 10

Merced 63 43 61 / 100 70 10

Chowchilla 62 44 61 / 100 90 20

Madera 62 46 61 / 100 90 20

Firebaugh 66 44 62 / 90 80 10

Mendota 66 45 62 / 90 70 10

$$

CAZ303-142300-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 61 44 60 / 100 80 20

Le Grand 61 44 60 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ304-142300-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 46 62 / 100 80 10

Avenal 62 48 61 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ305-142300-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 47 62 / 100 70 10

Five Points 65 46 63 / 100 80 20

NAS Lemoore 64 47 62 / 90 80 20

Kettleman City 65 49 62 / 100 70 20

$$

CAZ306-142300-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 48 62 / 100 90 20

Kingsburg 61 48 62 / 100 90 20

Sanger 60 47 62 / 100 90 30

Kerman 64 45 62 / 100 80 20

Caruthers 63 46 62 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ307-142300-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 60 47 61 / 100 90 20

Fresno 62 48 62 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ308-142300-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 61. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 41 60 / 100 60 10

Merced 63 43 61 / 100 70 10

Chowchilla 62 44 61 / 100 90 20

Madera 62 46 61 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ309-142300-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 48 61 / 90 90 30

Buttonwillow 69 49 62 / 80 90 30

$$

CAZ310-142300-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early in the morning, then rain

showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain showers

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 48 61 / 100 90 30

Allensworth 65 49 61 / 100 90 30

Wasco 65 49 60 / 90 90 30

Delano 64 49 60 / 90 90 30

McFarland 65 49 60 / 90 90 30

Shafter 66 50 60 / 90 90 30

$$

CAZ311-142300-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 47 62 / 100 90 20

Hanford 63 48 63 / 100 90 20

Corcoran 63 47 62 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ312-142300-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 60 48 62 / 100 90 30

Dinuba 60 48 61 / 100 100 30

Visalia 62 48 61 / 100 90 30

Exeter 61 49 60 / 100 100 30

Tulare 62 49 61 / 100 90 30

Lindsay 61 49 60 / 100 100 30

Porterville 62 50 59 / 100 90 30

$$

CAZ313-142300-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 51 58 / 80 80 30

$$

CAZ314-142300-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 66 52 59 / 80 80 30

$$

CAZ315-142300-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 63 49 58 / 90 90 30

$$

CAZ316-142300-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 67 49 59 / 90 90 40

Lamont 67 50 59 / 90 90 40

Mettler 68 49 58 / 80 80 30

$$

CAZ317-142300-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 41 54 / 100 100 20

$$

CAZ318-142300-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows 36 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph becoming northeast up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

55. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 47 to 55.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 35 to 41. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 54 39 57 / 100 100 40

Bass Lake 49 37 50 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ319-142300-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 47 59 / 100 90 20

Three Rivers 60 48 59 / 100 100 50

Springville 56 46 54 / 100 100 40

Tule River Reservation 59 50 57 / 100 100 50

$$

CAZ320-142300-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning

and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows 39 to 47. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 38 to 46. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 56.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 35 to 43. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 45 53 / 100 100 30

$$

CAZ321-142300-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ322-142300-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 38 to 44. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 54. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 44 38 44 / 100 100 60

$$

CAZ323-142300-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers until late

afternoon, then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Snow level

7800 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph increasing to 25 to

45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow

showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

29 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 73 inches. Snow level

7200 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 85 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 27 to 41. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 24. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 43. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 43. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

17 to 31. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 27 to

39. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 14 to 28. Highs 26 to

38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 19 37 / 100 100 50

Wawona 49 34 50 / 100 100 40

Hetch Hetchy 50 36 51 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ324-142300-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 51. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 33 to 39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 42 to 48. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 37 49 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ325-142300-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers until late afternoon, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs 42 to 50. East

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to south

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows 35 to 41. South winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 53. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 41 to 49.

$$

CAZ326-142300-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers until late

afternoon, then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 41 inches. Snow level

7900 feet. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow

showers with possible showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

32 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 77 inches. Snow level

7600 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 80 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs 26 to 38. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 8 to 22. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

27 to 41. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 16 to 28. Highs 26 to 38. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 13 to 25. Highs 24 to

36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 36 28 34 / 100 90 50

$$

CAZ327-142300-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers until late

afternoon, then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 46 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 32 to 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely with

possible showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Snow level

7900 feet. Lows 23 to 31. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up

to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 88 inches. Highs 30 to

40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 19 to 29. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 40.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 28 36 / 100 100 50

Shaver Lake 42 34 43 / 100 100 50

Lake Wishon 41 31 41 / 100 100 60

$$

CAZ328-142300-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 51 inches. Highs 24 to

36. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Lows 15 to 27.

Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to

65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 95 inches. Highs

21 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 5 to 17. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 22 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 10 to 22. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 22 to 36. Lows 11 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 21 to

35. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 8 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 33 51 / 100 100 60

$$

CAZ329-142300-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers until late

afternoon, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 31 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with possible

snow showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Lows 28 to 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 59 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Highs 34 to

46. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 21 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 26 to 38. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 49. Lows 26 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 34 to 46. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 23 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 33 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 41 34 42 / 100 100 50

$$

CAZ330-142300-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 53 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 27 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

39 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 16 to 34. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely

in the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 97 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Highs 25 to

41. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 28. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 29. Highs

26 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 12 to 32. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 43. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 12 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 23 to 41. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows 10 to 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 30 41 / 100 100 60

$$

CAZ331-142300-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 41 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 27 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 26 to 40. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and chance of

rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 71 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

34 to 46. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 34.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 35. Highs

36 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 37. Highs

37 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 24 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then snow likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 47. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 22 to 36. Highs 34 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 49 34 49 / 100 90 60

$$

CAZ332-142300-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 39 41 / 100 90 50

Kernville 57 44 59 / 100 90 40

Lake Isabella 57 48 57 / 100 90 40

Weldon 57 46 57 / 100 90 50

$$

CAZ333-142300-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely early in the morning, then

rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

46 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

43 to 53.

$$

CAZ334-142300-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely early in the morning, then

rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 43 46 / 90 90 60

Tehachapi 51 42 49 / 90 90 50

Twin Oaks 54 48 53 / 100 90 50

$$

CAZ335-142300-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 60 45 52 / 90 90 40

$$

CAZ336-142300-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers early in the afternoon. Rain showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 62. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 47 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 41 46 / 90 80 40

Frazier Park 51 37 51 / 90 80 40

$$

CAZ337-142300-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 51 66 / 90 70 20

Ridgecrest 62 51 67 / 90 70 30

$$

CAZ338-142300-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers early in the morning, then

rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 57 49 60 / 90 80 40

$$

CAZ339-142300-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers early in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

Chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 51 59 / 90 70 30

California City 59 50 62 / 80 80 40

Edwards AFB 61 51 62 / 70 80 30

Rosamond 59 49 62 / 80 80 30

$$

