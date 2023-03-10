CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ300-110000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

64. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

53 to 59. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

53 to 59. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 52 63 / 100 80 50

CAZ301-110000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 50. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 49 64 / 100 80 60

CAZ302-110000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 49 65 / 100 90 80

Merced 60 50 65 / 100 80 80

Chowchilla 60 52 65 / 100 80 80

Madera 61 52 65 / 100 70 70

Firebaugh 62 49 67 / 100 60 60

Mendota 63 50 68 / 100 60 60

CAZ303-110000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 60 51 63 / 100 80 80

Le Grand 60 52 64 / 100 80 80

CAZ304-110000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 51 66 / 100 50 40

Avenal 63 53 66 / 100 50 30

CAZ305-110000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 52 69 / 100 50 40

Five Points 64 51 69 / 100 60 50

NAS Lemoore 63 52 69 / 100 60 50

Kettleman City 65 54 68 / 90 50 30

CAZ306-110000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 53 66 / 100 70 70

Kingsburg 61 53 66 / 100 70 60

Sanger 60 53 64 / 100 80 70

Kerman 62 51 68 / 100 60 60

Caruthers 62 52 68 / 100 70 60

CAZ307-110000-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 60 53 64 / 100 70 70

Fresno 61 53 65 / 100 70 70

CAZ308-110000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

55 to 65. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 69. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 55 to 63. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

52 to 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 49 65 / 100 90 80

Merced 60 50 65 / 100 80 80

Chowchilla 60 52 65 / 100 80 80

Madera 61 52 65 / 100 70 70

CAZ309-110000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 52 68 / 90 60 40

Buttonwillow 69 52 71 / 90 60 30

CAZ310-110000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 52 68 / 100 60 40

Allensworth 64 52 67 / 100 60 40

Wasco 65 53 69 / 100 60 40

Delano 65 53 67 / 100 60 40

McFarland 65 53 68 / 100 60 40

Shafter 66 53 69 / 100 60 30

CAZ311-110000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 63 52 68 / 100 60 50

Hanford 63 52 68 / 100 70 50

Corcoran 63 52 68 / 100 60 50

CAZ312-110000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 60 53 64 / 100 70 70

Dinuba 60 53 64 / 100 70 70

Visalia 61 52 66 / 100 70 60

Exeter 61 54 64 / 100 80 70

Tulare 62 53 66 / 100 70 50

Lindsay 61 53 64 / 100 80 70

Porterville 62 54 63 / 100 80 60

CAZ313-110000-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 61 to 67. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

58 to 64. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 56 68 / 90 50 20

CAZ314-110000-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 65 54 68 / 90 60 30

CAZ315-110000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and rain in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 63 53 66 / 100 70 50

CAZ316-110000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs 64 to 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

71. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 67 52 68 / 90 70 30

Lamont 67 54 69 / 90 70 30

Mettler 68 52 69 / 90 70 20

CAZ317-110000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall until late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible early in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

around 50. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 47 53 / 100 90 90

CAZ318-110000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible until

late afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows 39 to 45.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 46 to 54.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

36 to 42. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 55 43 55 / 100 90 100

Bass Lake 48 40 48 / 100 90 100

CAZ319-110000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall until late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

60 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 67. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

56 to 62. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 53 61 / 100 80 80

Three Rivers 60 49 62 / 100 90 80

Springville 56 48 58 / 100 90 80

Tule River Reservation 60 53 60 / 100 90 80

CAZ320-110000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible until

late afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 47.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 61. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 49 53 / 100 90 90

CAZ321-110000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ322-110000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until

late afternoon, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall until late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature around

50. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 62. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around

50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

40 to 46. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 45 40 44 / 100 100 90

CAZ323-110000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then snow and rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. Snow showers, rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 29 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 85 mph decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches.

Snow level 7400 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Snow level

7200 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6700 feet.

Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 19 to 31.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 42. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 29. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 28 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 11 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

28 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 40 24 37 / 100 90 90

Wawona 47 37 47 / 100 100 100

Hetch Hetchy 48 41 47 / 100 100 100

CAZ324-110000-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain early in the afternoon. Rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times until late afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 48.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 33 to 39.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 31 to 37.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 41 47 / 100 100 100

CAZ325-110000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible until late afternoon.

Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. South

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 33 to 41. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ326-110000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Snow in the morning. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late

in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 30 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 27 inches.

Snow level 7700 feet. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level

7300 feet. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers

in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

27 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain

likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 28.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 26 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 10 to 22. Highs 25 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 36 31 35 / 100 90 90

CAZ327-110000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

27 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph

decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 28 inches.

Snow level 7800 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level

7400 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 20 to 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 40. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 30 35 / 100 90 100

Shaver Lake 42 36 42 / 100 90 100

Lake Wishon 41 33 40 / 100 90 100

CAZ328-110000-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

40 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature

around 30. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

85 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 39 inches.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 85 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 22 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers

likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 14 to 26. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

22 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 24. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 22 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 35 50 / 100 90 90

CAZ329-110000-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 20 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 27 inches.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level 7500 feet.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 6900 feet. Lows 28 to 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 39 to 51. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 27 to 37. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 34 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 33. Highs 35 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 42 35 42 / 100 90 100

CAZ330-110000-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Snow, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

47 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 80 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

47 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature

around 30. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Snow level

7600 feet. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and rain

showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 15 to 33. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

25 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 33.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 46. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and chance of snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 26 to 42. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 32. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 25 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 7 to 27. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 42. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 33 41 / 100 100 90

CAZ331-110000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and snow early in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Snow showers late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 37 inches. Near steady temperature around 40. West winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 88 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Highs

34 to 46. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow in the evening. Lows 25 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 52. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 36 to 48. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 25 to 39. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 35.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 52 36 50 / 100 100 80

CAZ332-110000-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain early in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 41 43 / 100 90 70

Kernville 59 45 58 / 100 90 60

Lake Isabella 58 49 58 / 100 90 50

Weldon 58 48 58 / 100 80 50

CAZ333-110000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain early in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning

and afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 57. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 36 to 46. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ334-110000-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning

and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

38 to 46. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

47 to 55. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 45 52 / 90 80 40

Tehachapi 52 44 55 / 90 80 40

Twin Oaks 56 50 58 / 100 80 40

CAZ335-110000-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature around 50. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 57. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

48 to 54. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 61 48 61 / 90 70 20

CAZ336-110000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 64. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

70 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 37 to 47. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 44 51 / 90 70 20

Frazier Park 54 39 57 / 90 70 20

CAZ337-110000-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 68. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 63 to 69. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

59 to 65. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 51 67 / 70 40 10

Ridgecrest 66 50 69 / 60 30 10

CAZ338-110000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 61. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

41 to 47. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

50 to 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 57 48 64 / 70 60 20

CAZ339-110000-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PST Fri Mar 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 62. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 49 62 / 60 40 10

California City 60 48 66 / 60 50 10

Edwards AFB 60 49 66 / 50 30 10

Rosamond 57 47 64 / 70 50 10

