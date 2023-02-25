CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-251200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain likely and snow

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

43 to 49. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 39 49 38 49 / 70 30 20 40

CAZ301-251200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 49 37 50 / 80 30 20 40

CAZ302-251200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then chance of rain late in

the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 51 37 51 / 90 30 30 50

Merced 39 50 37 51 / 90 40 30 50

Chowchilla 38 49 37 51 / 100 40 30 50

Madera 38 50 37 51 / 100 40 30 50

Firebaugh 38 51 35 53 / 90 30 30 50

Mendota 38 51 34 53 / 90 30 30 40

CAZ303-251200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain until early

morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 38 49 37 50 / 100 40 30 50

Le Grand 39 49 37 50 / 100 40 30 50

CAZ304-251200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain in the evening.

Rain likely after midnight, then chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 48 34 51 / 90 30 20 40

Avenal 38 47 36 51 / 100 20 20 20

CAZ305-251200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 37 50 34 54 / 100 30 20 20

Five Points 38 51 34 54 / 100 30 30 40

NAS Lemoore 38 50 34 54 / 100 30 30 30

Kettleman City 38 49 35 53 / 100 30 20 10

CAZ306-251200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain until early

morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 38 50 36 52 / 100 50 40 50

Kingsburg 38 50 35 52 / 100 50 40 40

Sanger 38 49 35 51 / 100 50 50 50

Kerman 38 51 35 53 / 100 40 40 50

Caruthers 38 50 35 53 / 100 40 40 50

CAZ307-251200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain until early morning,

then chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 38 49 37 51 / 100 50 40 40

Fresno 39 50 37 52 / 100 50 40 40

CAZ308-251200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain and snow early in the

evening. Rain and snow likely late in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog

in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 44 to 51. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 51 37 51 / 90 30 30 50

Merced 39 50 37 51 / 90 40 30 50

Chowchilla 38 49 37 51 / 100 40 30 50

Madera 38 50 37 51 / 100 40 30 50

CAZ309-251200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 49 32 53 / 100 50 30 20

Buttonwillow 37 49 32 54 / 100 60 30 10

CAZ310-251200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 49 34 54 / 100 50 40 30

Allensworth 38 49 34 54 / 100 60 40 30

Wasco 38 49 34 53 / 100 60 40 20

Delano 38 49 34 54 / 100 60 40 20

McFarland 38 49 34 53 / 100 70 40 20

Shafter 38 49 34 53 / 100 70 30 10

CAZ311-251200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 38 50 34 54 / 100 40 30 30

Hanford 38 52 35 54 / 100 40 40 30

Corcoran 37 49 34 54 / 100 50 40 30

CAZ312-251200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain until early morning,

then rain likely late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening,

then areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 38 49 35 51 / 100 60 50 50

Dinuba 37 49 34 51 / 100 60 50 40

Visalia 38 49 35 53 / 100 50 50 40

Exeter 38 49 34 51 / 100 70 50 40

Tulare 38 49 34 53 / 100 50 50 40

Lindsay 38 49 34 51 / 100 70 50 40

Porterville 38 48 35 51 / 100 70 40 30

CAZ313-251200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 57. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 47 to 54. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 38 46 34 50 / 100 60 30 10

CAZ314-251200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely late in the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 40 48 37 52 / 100 70 30 10

CAZ315-251200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain until early morning,

then rain likely late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 38 48 34 51 / 100 70 40 20

CAZ316-251200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

53. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 57. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 46 to 54. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 49 to 55. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 37 49 34 51 / 100 90 40 10

Lamont 38 48 34 52 / 100 90 30 10

Mettler 36 47 32 51 / 100 90 30 0

CAZ317-251200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain until early

morning, then rain likely late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely and snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 47. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and chance of

snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 39 31 40 / 100 60 50 70

CAZ318-251200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 36 inches. Snow level 3300 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 34 to 42. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. South winds up to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Snow level 3400 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 42. Lows

26 to 32. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 32 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 25 to 31. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to

26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost. Highs 41 to 47. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 28 44 26 44 / 100 80 60 60

Bass Lake 28 38 24 39 / 100 80 60 70

CAZ319-251200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Rain. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 51. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 43 to 49. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow likely in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 42 to 48. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,

then widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 47 37 48 / 100 60 40 50

Three Rivers 33 47 30 48 / 100 80 60 40

Springville 33 42 29 43 / 100 80 60 40

Tule River Reservation 37 46 35 46 / 100 80 60 40

CAZ320-251200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level 3800 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

3200 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 52 inches. Snow level

2400 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 43. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 26 to 34. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 33 to 41. Lows 25 to 33.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 33 to 41. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 20 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 39 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 34 40 33 41 / 100 70 60 60

CAZ321-251200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

CAZ322-251200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow

level 3400 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

31 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of

frost in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 34 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 29 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 33 to 42. Lows

28 to 34. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 24 to 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Highs 40 to 46. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 29 34 20 33 / 100 90 70 40

CAZ323-251200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

3 to 21 inches. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 8 inches.

Highs 21 to 31. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to 54 inches. Lows 7 to 19.

West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 19 to 29. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

20. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 28. Lows 6 to 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 13 to 25. Lows 4 to 18.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 28. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. Highs

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 8 32 4 30 / 100 80 70 50

Wawona 25 38 21 37 / 100 80 60 70

Hetch Hetchy 30 40 26 38 / 100 70 70 80

CAZ324-251200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow through the night. Rain in the late evening and

early morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

4 to 11 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 32 to

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation 7 to 32 inches. Lows 20 to 26. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 37. South winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 35. Lows 21 to 27.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 33. Lows 19 to 25. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 29 to 35. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Highs

39 to 47. Lows 26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 29 40 24 37 / 100 80 60 70

CAZ325-251200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs

33 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 47 inches. Lows 20 to 26. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

32 to 38. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 38. Lows 21 to 29.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 28 to 36. Lows 20 to 28. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 37. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 46. Lows

26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

CAZ326-251200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

10 to 21 inches. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs 18 to 30. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Snow in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation 27 to 57 inches. Lows 3 to 15.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature around

17. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 14 to 26. Lows 5 to 17.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 12 to 24. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 3 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 12 to 26. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows zero to 12 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Highs

28 to 38. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 18 27 12 25 / 100 90 80 50

CAZ327-251200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 24 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation 24 to 62 inches. Highs 20 to

30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 5 to 15. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 11 to 21.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. Lows 8 to 18.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 15 to 27. Lows 7 to 17. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 16 to

28. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 3 to 13.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Highs

30 to 38. Lows 15 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 19 25 12 26 / 100 90 70 60

Shaver Lake 24 31 19 31 / 100 80 70 60

Lake Wishon 21 31 13 32 / 100 90 70 50

CAZ328-251200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 23 inches. Near steady temperature around

16. South winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to

55 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to

11 inches. Highs 12 to 26. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 18 to

62 inches. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 15 to 27. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 3 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 11 to 23. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 1 below to 11 above zero. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 8 to 21. Lows

1 below to 11 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 5 below to 7 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Highs

23 to 35. Lows 9 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 25 40 15 41 / 100 90 70 40

CAZ329-251200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain until early morning, then snow late in

the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

25 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 66 inches. Highs 25 to

35. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 36. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 34. Lows 14 to 26.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 32. Lows 15 to 25. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 22 to

32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 23 31 17 33 / 100 90 70 50

CAZ330-251200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 30 inches. Near steady temperature around 20.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing

to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Highs 14 to 30. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 70 inches. Lows 2 below to

18 above zero. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

18 to 32. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 2 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 13 to 31. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows zero to 20 above. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 11 to 27. Lows

zero to 20 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 3 below to 15 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Highs

24 to 38. Lows 10 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 29 13 31 / 100 90 70 40

CAZ331-251200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 29 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

59 inches. Highs 24 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Near steady temperature around 17. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 25 to 33. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 11 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 31. Lows

9 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 6 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 38. Lows

16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 25 37 16 38 / 100 90 60 30

CAZ332-251200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain and snow

late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 27 to 33. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 20 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 27 29 21 29 / 100 90 50 20

Kernville 33 42 25 43 / 100 90 40 10

Lake Isabella 35 42 29 42 / 100 90 40 10

Weldon 34 42 27 42 / 100 90 40 10

CAZ333-251200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level 4700 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 38 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 24 to 34.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

CAZ334-251200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Snow level 4700 feet.

Lows 29 to 35. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

70 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

41 inches. Snow level 3300 feet. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 25 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 31 34 26 35 / 100 90 50 10

Tehachapi 28 36 23 36 / 100 90 40 10

Twin Oaks 35 39 30 39 / 100 90 40 10

CAZ335-251200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning. Snow in the late

evening and overnight. Rain likely late in the night. Rain may be

heavy at times early in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level

3100 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 43. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 31 41 27 43 / 100 80 30 0

CAZ336-251200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Snow level 4200 feet. Lows

26 to 36. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 49 inches. Snow level 3100 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 44. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 48. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 26 to 38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 37 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 31 21 36 / 100 80 30 10

Frazier Park 23 35 16 38 / 100 80 30 0

CAZ337-251200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Highs 40 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow and rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 43 29 46 / 100 90 30 0

Ridgecrest 36 46 29 50 / 90 90 30 0

CAZ338-251200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 38 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. West winds 15 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 35 to 43. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 23 to 29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 51. Lows in

the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 33 40 29 44 / 100 90 30 0

CAZ339-251200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

in the late evening and overnight. Snow late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting to the south

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

25 to 31. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 37 39 32 44 / 100 90 20 0

California City 34 42 30 46 / 100 90 30 0

Edwards AFB 35 44 30 47 / 100 90 20 0

Rosamond 33 42 28 46 / 100 90 20 0

