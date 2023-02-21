CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

_____

346 FPUS56 KHNX 210701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-211200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to

20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 48. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 47. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 39 to 47. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 54. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 62 39 50 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ301-211200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 64 38 51 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ302-211200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 65 35 52 / 0 10 10 60

Merced 40 65 35 51 / 0 10 10 50

Chowchilla 40 65 34 50 / 0 20 20 60

Madera 41 65 34 50 / 0 20 20 50

Firebaugh 40 67 36 52 / 0 10 10 40

Mendota 40 67 36 52 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ303-211200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 41 64 34 50 / 0 20 20 60

Le Grand 41 64 34 50 / 0 20 20 60

$$

CAZ304-211200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 68 36 50 / 0 0 0 30

Avenal 46 68 38 50 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ305-211200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 69 36 51 / 0 0 0 20

Five Points 40 69 37 52 / 0 0 0 30

NAS Lemoore 39 68 36 51 / 0 10 10 30

Kettleman City 43 69 37 52 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ306-211200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 39 67 35 50 / 0 30 30 60

Kingsburg 38 67 35 50 / 0 30 30 50

Sanger 40 66 35 49 / 0 40 40 60

Kerman 38 67 35 51 / 0 10 10 50

Caruthers 38 67 35 50 / 0 20 20 50

$$

CAZ307-211200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 42 66 35 49 / 0 30 30 50

Fresno 43 66 36 50 / 0 30 30 50

$$

CAZ308-211200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust

through the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 41 to 50. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 65 35 52 / 0 10 10 60

Merced 40 65 35 51 / 0 10 10 50

Chowchilla 40 65 34 50 / 0 20 20 60

Madera 41 65 34 50 / 0 20 20 50

$$

CAZ309-211200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 70 36 51 / 0 10 20 40

Buttonwillow 39 71 37 52 / 0 10 30 30

$$

CAZ310-211200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 69 34 50 / 0 30 30 40

Allensworth 36 69 35 50 / 0 30 40 40

Wasco 38 69 36 50 / 0 20 30 40

Delano 38 68 36 50 / 0 30 40 40

McFarland 40 69 36 50 / 0 20 40 40

Shafter 40 69 37 50 / 0 20 30 30

$$

CAZ311-211200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 38 68 35 51 / 0 20 20 40

Hanford 39 68 35 51 / 0 30 30 40

Corcoran 36 68 34 50 / 0 30 30 50

$$

CAZ312-211200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 66 35 49 / 0 40 40 60

Dinuba 40 66 35 48 / 0 50 50 60

Visalia 39 66 34 50 / 0 40 40 50

Exeter 41 66 35 48 / 0 50 60 60

Tulare 38 67 35 50 / 0 40 40 50

Lindsay 41 66 35 48 / 0 50 60 60

Porterville 43 66 36 47 / 0 40 50 50

$$

CAZ313-211200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust through the night.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 47 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 69 38 48 / 0 0 20 30

$$

CAZ314-211200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy

blowing dust through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 43 68 39 49 / 0 10 30 30

$$

CAZ315-211200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 41 67 36 48 / 0 30 50 40

$$

CAZ316-211200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 53. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 43 68 35 47 / 0 20 40 30

Lamont 41 69 37 48 / 0 10 30 30

Mettler 42 68 36 47 / 0 10 30 30

$$

CAZ317-211200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny with chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely and chance of snow

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 900 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Snow level 1100 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

and snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 57 27 39 / 0 50 50 80

$$

CAZ318-211200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and

chance of rain in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 21 to 27.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 23 to 29. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 38. Lows 25 to 31. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 32 to 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 24 to 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. Highs

36 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 37 60 22 41 / 0 60 60 80

Bass Lake 38 55 21 33 / 0 70 70 80

$$

CAZ319-211200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing

dust in the evening. Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

and chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 40 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 1200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

41 to 47. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 49.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 63 34 47 / 0 30 30 60

Three Rivers 43 64 28 43 / 0 70 70 60

Springville 41 59 27 39 / 0 70 70 70

Tule River Reservation 47 63 33 41 / 0 70 70 60

$$

CAZ320-211200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow and

rain likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up

to 9 inches. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows 21 to 29. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

22 to 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 39. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 34 to 42. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Highs

36 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 57 28 38 / 0 60 60 70

$$

CAZ321-211200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Patchy

blowing dust through the night. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ322-211200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 15 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 16 inches. Snow

level 2700 feet. Lows 23 to 29. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 29 to 37.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 32 to 40.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 43. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 28 to 34. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 27 to 33. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 36 48 18 25 / 0 80 90 70

$$

CAZ323-211200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust in the evening. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Lows zero to 14 above. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 8 to 22. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature around 11. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 10 to 22. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 4 to 18. Highs 15 to 27.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 6 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 22 to 34. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 22. Highs

24 to 34.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 17 41 -2 18 / 0 90 90 70

Wawona 36 53 17 31 / 0 70 70 80

Hetch Hetchy 39 53 21 31 / 0 80 80 90

$$

CAZ324-211200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow and slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 46 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 16 to 22.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 23 to 29. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 24 to 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 29 to 35. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 52 20 29 / 0 80 80 80

$$

CAZ325-211200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow and chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows

18 to 24. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 24 to

32. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 33. Lows 19 to 27.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 29 to 37. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 20 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 41. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 42. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ326-211200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 43. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches. Lows zero to 12 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 6 to 20. West winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around

8. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 8 to 20. Lows 3 to 15.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 13 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 19 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

20 to 32. Chance of snow 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 26 38 7 15 / 0 90 90 70

$$

CAZ327-211200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of

3 to 9 inches. Lows 3 to 13. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 9 to

21. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 1 to 13. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 12 to 24. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 13. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 17 to 27. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 7 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 18.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 32. Lows

10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

24 to 34. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 41 9 17 / 0 80 80 80

Shaver Lake 34 48 16 25 / 0 70 70 80

Lake Wishon 30 46 11 21 / 0 80 80 70

$$

CAZ328-211200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Snow in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 25 to 39.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Blowing dust in the evening,

then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 10 inches. Lows

4 below to 6 above zero. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 90 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

75 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

2 to 14. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 7 below to 5 above zero. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 4 to 16. Lows 2 below to

10 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 9 to 21. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 2 to 12. Highs 13 to 27.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 4 to 14. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 17 to 29. Lows

4 to 14.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

17 to 29. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 54 12 28 / 0 90 90 60

$$

CAZ329-211200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 6300 feet. Highs 39 to 51. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 11 inches.

Lows 9 to 21. West winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 15 to

27. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 19 to 29. Lows 13 to 25. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 23 to 33. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

15 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 39. Chance of snow 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 33 49 15 25 / 0 70 70 70

$$

CAZ330-211200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 34. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Snow in the afternoon. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 28 to 46.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Snow. Areas of blowing

dust. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to

18 inches. Lows 5 below to 15 above zero. West winds 20 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 3 to 21. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations.

Lows 6 below to 14 above zero. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Chance of snow in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

6 to 24. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 1 below to 19 above zero.

Highs 11 to 29. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

3 to 21. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 16 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 5 to 21. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 32.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 22.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

19 to 35. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 44 10 19 / 0 80 80 70

$$

CAZ331-211200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Snow in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 90 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Much colder. Snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then blowing dust after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 22 inches. Lows 7 to 21. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 85 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 15 to 27. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Near steady temperature around 16. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 18 to

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 19. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 32. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

12 to 26. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 13 to 25. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 26 to 34.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24. Highs

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 29 54 15 29 / 0 70 70 60

$$

CAZ332-211200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Areas of blowing dust through the night. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 46 18 23 / 0 50 70 50

Kernville 38 62 23 36 / 0 30 60 40

Lake Isabella 41 61 27 37 / 0 30 60 40

Weldon 39 62 27 38 / 0 20 60 30

$$

CAZ333-211200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

57. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Areas of blowing dust through the night. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 21 to 31. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 30 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs 29 to 39. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Highs

33 to 43.

$$

CAZ334-211200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

snow. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Blowing dust after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 22 to 30. West winds

30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Colder. Partly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

28 to 36. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 31 to

41. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 32 to 42. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 31 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 24 to 32. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 53 25 30 / 0 30 50 40

Tehachapi 35 55 23 32 / 0 20 40 40

Twin Oaks 41 57 28 35 / 0 20 40 30

$$

CAZ335-211200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Blowing dust after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs

32 to 38. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 42. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 40 62 29 39 / 0 10 30 30

$$

CAZ336-211200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 22 to 34. West winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 25 to 45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs

30 to 42. Northwest winds 15 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 34. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 32 to 44. Lows 26 to 36. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 33 to 45. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 55 23 31 / 0 10 30 40

Frazier Park 33 59 19 34 / 0 10 20 40

$$

CAZ337-211200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Blowing dust. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts to around

95 mph decreasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 80 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs 42 to 48. West

winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

and chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 42 68 34 46 / 0 0 20 10

Ridgecrest 38 70 34 48 / 0 0 20 10

$$

CAZ338-211200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

80 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Blowing dust. Lows 26 to 32. West

winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 75 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Colder. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 27 to 33. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 42. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs 33 to 41. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 46. Lows in

the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 41 65 31 42 / 0 10 30 20

$$

CAZ339-211200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Mon Feb 20 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to around 85 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 64 34 42 / 0 0 10 10

California City 36 67 31 44 / 0 10 20 20

Edwards AFB 35 68 31 46 / 0 0 10 10

Rosamond 36 67 30 45 / 0 0 10 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather