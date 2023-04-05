CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

245 FPUS56 KMTR 052201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-061300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 41 57 / 20

$$

CAZ503-061300-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ502-061300-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ506-061300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 62 36 63 / 10 10 30

San Rafael 59 42 61 / 10

Napa 60 40 62 / 10

$$

CAZ504-061300-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 41 60 / 10 10

$$

CAZ006-061300-

San Francisco-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 44 58 / 10

Ocean Beach 55 44 57 / 10

$$

CAZ509-061300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-061300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 45 61 / 10

Oakland 59 43 62 / 10

Fremont 61 41 65 / 10

Redwood City 60 42 64 / 10

Mountain View 61 43 64 / 10

$$

CAZ510-061300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 62 40 66 / 10

Livermore 61 39 67 / 10

$$

CAZ513-061300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 42 68 / 10

Morgan Hill 61 39 68 / 10

$$

CAZ512-061300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ515-061300-

East Bay Hills-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ514-061300-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ529-061300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 59 39 63 / 10

$$

CAZ530-061300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 42 60 / 10

Big Sur 56 43 60 / 10

$$

CAZ528-061300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 39 65 / 10

Carmel Valley 57 40 64 / 10

Hollister 59 39 66 / 10

$$

CAZ516-061300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 63 39 70 /

$$

CAZ517-061300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-061300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 61 37 68 / 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather