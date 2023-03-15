CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 _____ 534 FPUS56 KMTR 151001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 300 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-160100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 38 54 39 56 \/ 100 $$ CAZ503-160100- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ502-160100- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ506-160100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 34 64 33 65 \/ 100 San Rafael 39 59 41 60 \/ 100 Napa 38 61 38 62 \/ 100 $$ CAZ504-160100- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 40 59 41 61 \/ 100 $$ CAZ006-160100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 41 56 43 58 \/ 100 Ocean Beach 42 56 43 57 \/ 100 $$ CAZ509-160100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ508-160100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 45 58 45 60 \/ 100 Oakland 41 59 42 60 \/ 100 Fremont 41 59 40 62 \/ 100 Redwood City 41 59 41 62 \/ 100 Mountain View 43 59 42 62 \/ 100 $$ CAZ510-160100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 38 61 38 62 \/ 100 Livermore 38 59 38 62 \/ 100 $$ CAZ513-160100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 42 60 41 65 \/ 100 Morgan Hill 38 60 38 64 \/ 100 $$ CAZ512-160100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ515-160100- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ514-160100- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ529-160100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 38 59 38 60 \/ 100 $$ CAZ530-160100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 43 56 41 58 \/ 100 Big Sur 41 56 42 57 \/ 100 $$ CAZ528-160100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 41 57 39 62 \/ 100 Carmel Valley 40 56 40 61 \/ 100 Hollister 40 58 39 63 \/ 100 $$ CAZ516-160100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 42 61 39 65 \/ 100 $$ CAZ517-160100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ518-160100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. 