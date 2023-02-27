CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 26, 2023

_____

301 FPUS56 KMTR 271101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-280200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 48 40 50 / 100 100 90 90

$$

CAZ503-280200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ502-280200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ506-280200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 50 33 52 / 100 100 90 90

San Rafael 40 51 41 52 / 100 100 100 100

Napa 37 49 37 51 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ504-280200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with snow

showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1400 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 47 36 48 / 100 100 100 100

$$

CAZ006-280200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 41 51 43 53 / 100 100 90 90

Ocean Beach 42 52 43 53 / 100 100 90 90

$$

CAZ509-280200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ508-280200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost.

Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 41 52 43 54 / 100 100 90 90

Oakland 41 51 42 53 / 100 100 90 90

Fremont 38 50 40 53 / 90 100 100 100

Redwood City 39 52 41 54 / 100 100 100 100

Mountain View 39 50 40 52 / 100 100 90 90

$$

CAZ510-280200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 50 38 53 / 100 100 100 100

Livermore 36 48 36 51 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ513-280200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 51 39 53 / 90 100 90 90

Morgan Hill 36 49 36 51 / 90 100 90 100

$$

CAZ512-280200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers. Little or no new

snow accumulation. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the

30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers. Highs in the 30s to upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers in the evening, then

showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

CAZ515-280200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

CAZ514-280200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the evening. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows near 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Showers in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s.

$$

CAZ529-280200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy frost. Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 50 38 52 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ530-280200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 52 41 53 / 80 100 100 100

Big Sur 36 49 40 49 / 90 100 100 100

$$

CAZ528-280200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 52 39 53 / 70 100 90 90

Carmel Valley 37 50 39 50 / 90 100 100 100

Hollister 38 49 38 49 / 80 100 90 100

$$

CAZ516-280200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Patchy frost in the morning. Showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows around 30. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 52 35 52 / 80 90 70 90

$$

CAZ517-280200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows in the

20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 3300 feet.

Highs in the 30s to 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers

and showers. Snow level 3200 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level

3700 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening. Snow showers. A

chance of showers after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s to 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

50s.

$$

CAZ518-280200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to upper

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers in the evening,

then showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 30s to 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Widespread frost. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 49 35 48 / 80 100 80 90

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather