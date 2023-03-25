CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

CAZ552-251030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 65. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 44. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Areas of winds south

10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 71. Areas of winds east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63.

CAZ554-251030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming sunny. Highs 63 to

68. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds south

10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 41. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

44 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 65.

CAZ043-251030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 63. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 44. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast to

10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 near the coast to

71 inland. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Lows 44 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

CAZ050-251030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 58 to

63 near the foothills. Areas of winds southeast to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west 10 mph becoming southeast

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to

59 to 64 near the foothills. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 in wind sheltered

areas to 36 to 41 in warmer locations. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph becoming east overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys to

64 to 69 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around

58 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

CAZ048-251030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming sunny. Highs 62 to

66. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 66. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Lows 34 to 40. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 64.

CAZ057-251030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming sunny. Highs 56 to

62. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds north

10 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

34 to 44. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to

40. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. Snow level

3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

CAZ055-251030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above

6000 feet to 46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 13 to 23 above 6000 feet to

22 to 31 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 46 to

55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24 above 6000 feet to

22 to 32 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 52 above

6000 feet to 51 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to

50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Windy. Lows 22 to 32. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 33 to 42 above

6000 feet to 39 to 47 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

overnight. Blustery. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 42 above 6000 feet to 42 to 48 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 47 to

53 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-251030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of

winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 21 to 31. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow overnight. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Snow and rain likely. Windy. Highs 42 to 52. Snow level

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Windy. Lows

21 to 31. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

CAZ058-251030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 59. Areas of

winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Windy. Lows

29 to 37. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Windy, cooler.

Highs 42 to 49. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Windy. Lows 27 to 35. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 50. Snow level 3500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 27 to 34. Snow level 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 57.

CAZ060-251030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming sunny. Highs 56 to

62. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

28 to 33. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations overnight. Lows 27 to 33. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in

the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 36 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 61. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 65.

CAZ065-251030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 through the pass to 68 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 10 to

20 mph becoming west this afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 through the pass to 44 to

47 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 63 through the pass to 68 to 72 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 41 through the pass to 46 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67 through the pass to 69 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 66 through the pass

to 72 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight.

Windy. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Windy. Highs around

55 through the pass to 62 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs around 56 through the pass to 63 to 66 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 through the pass to 70 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-251030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

CAZ062-251030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Areas of winds west 10 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain overnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs 64 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73.

