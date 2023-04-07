CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy snow showers early in

the morning. Rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...

40 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher

elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 47 63 / 80 50 10

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...At higher elevations, rain and snow showers early in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon.

At lower elevations, rain showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 52. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 37. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs 48 to

59. Lows 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 33 56 / 90 20 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 47. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs 60 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 59 47 66 / 70 30 0

RED BLUFF 60 46 67 / 50 20 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 47 67 / 90 10 0

OROVILLE 60 48 66 / 90 10 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 60 46 67 / 80 10 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 60 46 68 / 70 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 61 45 68 / 80 10 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs 58 to

64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows 43 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows around

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 42 67 / 80 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers late in the morning.

Highs 56 to 65. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 46 69 / 30 10 0

MODESTO 65 48 70 / 20 10 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers

likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers late in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 43 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 63. Lows

30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 45 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 34 50 / 70 10 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers early in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 48. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 45 59 / 100 20 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 60. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 41 to 47. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 48 40 59 / 100 30 0

JACKSON 56 45 63 / 60 30 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, heavy snow showers in the morning. Rain

showers likely late in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

early in the afternoon. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 48. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...

except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows

25 to 40. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52 higher

elevations...45 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...55 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 50 36 59 / 100 20 0

CHESTER 46 27 53 / 90 10 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

349 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...At higher elevations, heavy rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

At lower elevations, snow showers early in the morning. Rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the evening. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...35 to 43 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

6500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 24 to 38 higher elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 39 36 50 / 100 40 0

