CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-090845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain and

snow early in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late

in the afternoon, Widespread frost late in the morning. At higher

elevations, a chance of snow early in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow late in the morning. A slight chance of heavy snow

showers late in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 55 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...30 to 36 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 30 to 44. Little or no snow

accumulation lower elevations...4 to 10 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 26 to

37. No snow accumulation lower elevations...8 to 14 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Heavy rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool.

Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...46 to 53 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 8 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 29 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 30 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 34 42 / 30 40 100

CAZ014-090845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 41. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 23. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 40. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 34. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

lower elevations...except 3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow

level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Heavy rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 36 to 44. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches lower elevations...except 3 to 9 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 17 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

likely. Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows 32 to 39. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 35. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 38 20 39 / 80 30 100

CAZ015-090845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Areas of frost late in the morning. Highs 50 to 56. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Rain. Highs 42 to 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 35 to 43. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 51 to

59. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 34 45 / 30 20 100

RED BLUFF 54 36 47 / 30 10 100

CAZ016-090845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 54 39 50 / 50 0 100

OROVILLE 56 38 51 / 70 0 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 56 36 52 / 70 0 90

CAZ017-090845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

49 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

around 47. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

55 to 61. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 49. Highs 57 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 38 53 / 100 0 90

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 37 52 / 100 0 90

CAZ018-090845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

around 48. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 59. South winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 60 to 66. Lows around

49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 37 53 / 80 0 100

CAZ019-090845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of rain showers

early in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

50 to 58. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

45 to 51. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 56 to

63. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 47 to

53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 37 55 / 90 0 90

MODESTO 54 37 56 / 50 10 80

CAZ063-090845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow

early in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the

morning. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...45 to 53 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 16 to

31 higher elevations...28 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 30 to 42 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 6 to 11 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Windy. Lows 26 to 41. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and heavy snow likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Not as cool.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon.

Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing west winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 22 36 / 30 0 100

CAZ066-090845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

lower elevations...except 2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow

level 2000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and heavy snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then heavy rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Prevailing south winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Not

as cool. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs 43 to 55. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 30 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 50. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 35 46 / 80 0 100

CAZ067-090845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and heavy snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 55.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then heavy rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

36 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows 38 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 44 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 50. Highs 47 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 42 29 45 / 100 0 90

JACKSON 49 34 51 / 90 0 90

CAZ068-090845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THURSDAY TO

10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow early in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of heavy snow late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...32 to 47 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches. Prevailing

southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 13 to 28. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then heavy snow in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 29 to 44. Snow accumulation of 4 to

9 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain in the evening, then

heavy rain showers, heavy snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows 22 to 37. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 13 to

19 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.FRIDAY...Heavy rain showers, heavy snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then heavy rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy.

Not as cool. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 47. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 21 43 / 90 10 90

CHESTER 38 12 39 / 90 10 100

CAZ069-090845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1139 PM PST Wed Mar 8 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THURSDAY TO

10 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...At lower elevations, heavy snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. At higher

elevations, heavy snow in the morning, then a chance of heavy

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 19 to 34 higher

elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 6 to

12 inches. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 8 to 23 higher

elevations...21 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then heavy rain and

snow in the afternoon. Blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Not

as cool. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 48 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...

except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and heavy snow in the evening, then

heavy rain showers, heavy snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy. Lows 24 to 36 higher

elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...16 to 21 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7500 feet. Prevailing south winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph...except south 25 to 60 mph with gusts to around

80 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY...Heavy rain showers, heavy snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Very windy. Not as cool. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 45 higher

elevations...40 to 50 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...10 to 16 inches higher elevations. Snow level

7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 40 to 65 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, heavy snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, heavy snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and heavy snow. Breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain and heavy snow likely. Breezy. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 28 23 38 / 100 10 90

