CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

_____

240 FPUS56 KSTO 190746

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-190845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...57 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 49 to 64 higher

elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...41 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher

elevations...67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 32 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 14 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-190845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

21 to 30. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

46 to 56. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 35. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

51 to 61. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 21. Highs 27 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 24 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-190845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. North

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Highs 44 to 50. Lows around 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 62 37 69 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 62 38 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-190845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 38 69 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 61 37 67 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 61 34 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-190845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 61. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67. Light

winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows

32 to 38. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 29.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 36 65 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 35 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-190845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 62. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows

around 38. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 63 36 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-190845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 63 35 65 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 63 35 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-190845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50 higher elevations...44 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 52 to

66 higher elevations...around 68 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 16 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 37 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-190845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 42 64 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-190845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 56 35 60 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-190845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...43 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Widespread

frost after midnight. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as

cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...46 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...52 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 25. Highs 23 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not

as cold. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 26 57 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 48 16 51 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-190845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1145 PM PST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...32 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...

36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...54 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows 10 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers

likely. Much colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs

19 to 34. Lows 10 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 21 to 36. Lows 8 to 23.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 35 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather