CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

738 FPUS56 KSTO 020736

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-020845-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

37 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 40. Snow level 4000 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

45 higher elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 30 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 59 37 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-020845-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 22 to

29. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 44. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

heavy snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 27 to

36.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 27. Highs

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 49 22 48 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-020845-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 55. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 56. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds becoming southeast up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs 47 to

54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 31 57 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 56 35 56 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-020845-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 59. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Highs around 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 56 36 58 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 56 35 58 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-020845-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

62. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows around

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 56 34 59 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 33 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-020845-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 58. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Lows around 45. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Highs around 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows around

47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 32 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-020845-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

54 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 63. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47. Highs 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 59 33 61 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 58 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-020845-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 28 to

40. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Lows 29 to 43. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning. Highs 33 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 50 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Breezy.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows

27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 50 31 44 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-020845-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52.

Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 62. Lows

30 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 40 55 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-020845-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 35 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 54 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-020845-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to

35. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 48 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 27 to 41 higher elevations...34 to 44 lower elevations.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...except 1 to

7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Breezy.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 23 51 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 44 16 44 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-020845-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1135 PM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...30 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36 higher

elevations...33 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Over ridges,

prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower

elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

heavy snow showers. Breezy. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers. Breezy. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 50 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather