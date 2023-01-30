CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

007 FPUS56 KSTO 300756

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-300900-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

32 to 47 higher elevations...44 to 55 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations.

Snow level 1500 feet in the morning. Prevailing northeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 13 to 28 higher

elevations...24 to 32 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...28 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher

elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 40. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 26 to 40. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 31 50 / 40 0 0

CAZ014-300900-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 22 to

37 higher elevations...33 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Much colder. Lows 3 to 15. Prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 19. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 47. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. Highs

41 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 37 10 36 / 70 0 0

CAZ015-300900-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 49 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 28 to 34. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 51. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 41. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 53 31 52 / 40 0 0

RED BLUFF 53 31 53 / 40 0 0

CAZ016-300900-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Windy.

Highs 47 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 32. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...except northwest 10 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph west of the Sacramento River.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph...except northwest 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph west of the Sacramento River.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 36. North winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42. Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 29 53 / 80 0 0

OROVILLE 52 31 53 / 80 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 49 31 53 / 60 10 0

CAZ017-300900-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph...except north 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

west of the Sacramento River.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph...except north 10 to 25 mph

west of the Sacramento River. West of the Sacramento River, gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 52 33 54 / 30 10 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 50 32 53 / 30 10 0

CAZ018-300900-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 33. North winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 52. North winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. North winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43. Highs around 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 46 32 52 / 30 10 0

CAZ019-300900-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 34.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 46 to 53.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 50 to

55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 44. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 53 31 52 / 10 30 0

MODESTO 52 31 51 / 40 40 0

CAZ063-300900-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a chance of snow showers until late

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers until late

afternoon. Windy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...45 to

52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing north winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 15 to 30 higher

elevations...27 to 33 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 37. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 42. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 28 to 42. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 36 22 39 / 50 0 0

CAZ066-300900-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of heavy snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers early in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 48 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 32. Prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 47 28 46 / 80 0 0

CAZ067-300900-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 36 to

48. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool.

Highs 43 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 40 26 47 / 80 10 0

JACKSON 45 30 49 / 50 30 0

CAZ068-300900-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers early in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 20 to

35 higher elevations...29 to 44 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 6 to 21. Prevailing

northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 19 to 34 higher elevations...25 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 25. Prevailing east winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 38 10 34 / 80 0 0

CHESTER 33 29 / 70 0 0

CAZ069-300900-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1155 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then heavy snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

20 to 34 higher elevations...32 to 40 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches lower elevations...except 3 to

9 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 4 to

19 higher elevations...17 to 31 lower elevations. Little or no

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 20 to 35 higher elevations...33 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations...

21 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 31 21 34 / 90 10 0

