CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to

37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 22 to 32.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to

42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

61 to 71.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to

37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

20 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 54 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 58 to

68.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

34. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 19 to 29.

http://weather.gov/reno

