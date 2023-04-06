CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 126 FPUS55 KREV 061031 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-070300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to lake level. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 70 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 25 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-070300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. .MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 46 to 56. $$ CAZ071-070300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 32 to 42. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 44 to 54. $$ CAZ073-070300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to 34. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 27 to 37. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. $$