Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

231 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-061500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

231 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 54. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to lake level. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to

6500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 22 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

CAZ070-NVZ005-061500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

231 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 58. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 48 to 58.

CAZ071-061500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

231 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to

41. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs

43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 23 to

33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

CAZ073-061500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

231 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 51. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 21 to

31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

