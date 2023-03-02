CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Mar 2 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

37 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

65 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph increasing to

90 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Heavy snow. Lows 12 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Heavy snow. Highs 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 25 to 30. Lows 8 to 18.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

1 to 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 33.

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Mar 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 12 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to

44. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then heavy snow in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Brisk, snow. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Brisk. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 30 to 40.

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Mar 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. West winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph increasing to 90 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Lows 6 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow likely. Highs 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

1 below to 9 above zero.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 24 to 34. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to

5 above zero. Highs 26 to 36.

