261 FPUS55 KPSR 091101

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

400 AM MST Sun Apr 9 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-092300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 67 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

CAZ563-567-092300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 88.

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 47 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 87.

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

400 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 41 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 56 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 37 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 81.

