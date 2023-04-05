CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

103 FPUS55 KPSR 051909

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1208 PM MST Wed Apr 5 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-052300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1208 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 97.

$$

CAZ563-567-052300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1208 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

$$

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1208 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1208 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

$$

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1208 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 91.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather