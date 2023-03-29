CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

CAZ570-292300-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.

Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

CAZ564-565-568-292300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 80. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows

37 to 47. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler.

Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

67 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

CAZ563-567-292300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

43 to 53. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 72 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 42 to 52.

West wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 20 to

35 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 62 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

CAZ560-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows 28 to 38. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

4000 feet. Cooler. Highs 44 to 54. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and colder. Lows 31 to 41. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Cooler. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 66 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

