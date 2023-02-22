CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

994 FPUS55 KPSR 220727

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1227 AM MST Wed Feb 22 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ569-221100-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Lows

38 to 48. Southwest wind 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 57 to 62. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Showers likely. Highs 62 to 68. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows near 40. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

CAZ570-221100-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Colder.

Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Much cooler. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and colder. Lows 30 to 40.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with showers likely. Highs 56 to

66. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter

of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 41. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

CAZ564-565-221100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs and Winterhaven

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 39 to

49. West wind 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

morning, then patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 56 to 61. West wind 25 to 45 mph in the morning decreasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 54 to 66. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 34 to 42. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ568-221100-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows

33 to 43. West wind 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 53 to 58. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows 28 to 38. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 51 to 56. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 47 to 57. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 32 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

CAZ563-567-221100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 41 to

51. West wind 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Much

cooler. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs 58 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to

45. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

CAZ566-221100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and strong winds. Areas of blowing dust. Colder.

Lows 39 to 49. West wind 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Areas of blowing dust. Much

cooler. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs near 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 44. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-221100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Damaging winds and cooler.

Lows 41 to 51. West wind 45 to 65 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Strong winds. Snow level 2500 feet. Much cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

West wind 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning decreasing

to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Very windy. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 38 to 48. West

wind 25 to 40 mph in the evening becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Windy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows

38 to 48. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 57 to

67. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 52. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 51 to 61. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

56 to 68.

CAZ560-561-221100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1127 PM PST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows

31 to 41. West wind 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 45 to 55. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and colder. Lows 26 to 36.

West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cold. Lows 31 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs 39 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 24 to 37. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

40 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 61.

