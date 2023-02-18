CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

_____

778 FPUS55 KPSR 180755

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1255 AM MST Sat Feb 18 2023

CAZ564-565-568-570-181100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1155 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

52 to 64.

$$

CAZ563-567-181100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1155 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

blowing dust. Much cooler. Highs 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

52 to 63.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1155 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 45.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1155 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 42 to 54. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Much cooler. Highs 51 to 63. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 62.

$$

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1155 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 25 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 55. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 25 to 38. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs 37 to 55.

$$

_____

