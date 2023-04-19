CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 _____ 929 FPUS56 KMFR 190949 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 249 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 CAZ080-192300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 249 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ081-192300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 249 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this morning, then slight chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ082-192300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 249 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ083-192300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 249 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-192300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 249 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ085-192300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 249 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$