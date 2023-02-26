CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023 _____ 035 FPUS56 KMFR 260737 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 CAZ080-261200- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow late this evening, then rain and snow well after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times well after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches at lower elevations and 5 to 8 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow in the evening, then blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows 15 to 25. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Blowing snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. $$ CAZ081-261200- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3200 feet lowering to 2200 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until early afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-261200- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY BELOW 8500 FEET... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow late this evening, then chance of snow well after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times well after midnight. Snow level 3400 feet lowering to 2600 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches at lower elevations and 5 to 11 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow after midnight. Blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Blowing snow in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ083-261200- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY BELOW 8500 FEET... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow late this evening, then snow well after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow 10 percent. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Blowing snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph until early afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ084-261200- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow late this evening, then cloudy with snow well after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 10 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 35 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of snow 10 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CAZ085-261200- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 1137 PM PST Sat Feb 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow well after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches except 5 to 10 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs around 30. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. 