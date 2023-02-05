CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

331 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

331 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms until early afternoon. Chance of

rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

this morning. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

331 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Snow level 3400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late

morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows around 30.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

331 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain rain and snow showers likely

this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 4000 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

331 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers likely

this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

331 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

rain and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

331 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Chance of snow showers early this morning, then snow

showers likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight

chance of snow showers late this afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches except 3 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches

in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

15 to 25. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

