CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 27, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 AM PDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft at 7 seconds. Later this

morning, north winds increasing to 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to

45 kt and seas building to 8 to 12 ft 7 seconds.

* WHERE...The worst conditions will occur mainly beyond 5 NM

from shore both for the initial small craft advisory and the

subsequent gale warning.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM

PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm, strongest

winds offshore of Pt St George.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Thursday.

