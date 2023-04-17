CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

216 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt. Seas

6 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 4 PM today to 2 AM PDT Thursday. Strongest winds

Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

