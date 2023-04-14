CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 231 AM PDT Fri Apr 14 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have diminished below Small Craft Advisory criteria. Therefore, the advisory will be allowed to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather