CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

204 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 10 to 14 ft when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 9 to 14 ft when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

combined seas 8 to 13 ft when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have diminished below Advisory levels and the Small

Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather