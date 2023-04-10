CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 308 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up 40 kt and combined seas of 12 to 14 ft are possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. combined seas of 11 to 14 ft are possible when conditions are * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather