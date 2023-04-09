CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

450 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING...

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for

exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

