CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 856 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 34 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday.