CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

211 AM PST Thu Feb 2 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with

southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Friday.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather