CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 211 AM PST Thu Feb 2 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this evening. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PST Friday. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather