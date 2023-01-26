CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

257 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, resulting

in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances and below coastal

gaps and canyons.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

rough waters.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

