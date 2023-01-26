CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 257 AM PST Thu Jan 26 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances and below coastal gaps and canyons. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather