Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

CAZ368-061130-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ362-061130-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ366-061130-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows around 50.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ367-061130-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ372-061130-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ373-061130-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-061130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ370-061130-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to around 70.

$$

CAZ369-061130-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ371-061130-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-061130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ354-061130-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ355-061130-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ356-061130-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ357-061130-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

$$

CAZ358-061130-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ374-061130-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ375-061130-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ376-061130-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. North winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder valleys

and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ377-061130-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 30s

to around 40 except the lower to mid 20s colder valleys and slopes.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 30s colder

valleys and slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys and

slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ378-061130-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50 except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes.

North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ379-061130-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ380-061130-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the

mid 20s to around 30 colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 30s colder

valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s colder

valleys and slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 30s to around

40 colder valleys and slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys and slopes.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ381-061130-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ382-061130-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ383-061130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 30s

to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ350-061130-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows 1 to 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 2 to 53. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ349-061130-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-061130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Montecito Hills

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ351-061130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ346-061130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ347-061130-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-061130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ353-061130-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-061130-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-061130-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ342-061130-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ343-061130-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ344-061130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ345-061130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-061130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-061130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-061130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ549-061130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

219 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

