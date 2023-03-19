CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

CAZ087-200045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ366-200045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica,

and Torrance

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ367-200045-

Palos Verdes Hills-

Including Rancho Palos Verdes

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 50. East winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ368-200045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

and Norwalk

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph

increasing to south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ362-200045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu and Pacific Palisades

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds near 15

mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ354-200045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ355-200045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds near 15

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ350-200045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds near 15

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the south 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ352-200045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Including Big Pine Mountain

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the south 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ356-200045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

CAZ357-200045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds near 15 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s.

CAZ358-200045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ375-200045-

Santa Susana Mountains-

Including Oat Mountain

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds near 15

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ374-200045-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

East winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ371-200045-

Calabasas and Agoura Hills-

Including Westlake Village and Malibou Lake

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds near 15

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to south 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ369-200045-

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Malibu Bowl

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ370-200045-

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

Including Topanga

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ372-200045-

Western San Fernando Valley-

Including Northridge, Woodland Hills, Van Nuys, and Chatsworth

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to south 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ373-200045-

Eastern San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland,

and La Canada Flintridge

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to south 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ548-200045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds near 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

around 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-200045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Lake Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

CAZ383-200045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Palmdale, Lancaster, and Lake Los Angeles

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ382-200045-

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Valyermo, Llano, and Pearblossom

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ381-200045-

Western Antelope Valley Foothills-

Including Elizabeth Lake and Lake Palmdale

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

40s to around 50.

CAZ380-200045-

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains-

Including Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood,

and The Angeles Crest Highway

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to 6500 feet.

Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the lower to mid 30s

colder valleys and slopes. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet in the morning. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid to upper

20s colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid to upper 20s colder

valleys and slopes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 20s

colder valleys and slopes.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid to upper 20s colder valleys and slopes.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid

20s colder valleys and slopes.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to near 40 at

high elevations.

CAZ379-200045-

Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor-

Including Acton, Warm Springs, and Mill Creek

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to near 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

CAZ378-200045-

Interstate 5 Corridor-

Including Tejon Pass, Gorman, and Pyramid Lake

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. No snow

accumulation. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to

5000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid

40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to near 40 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ377-200045-

Northern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, and Ozena

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet in the morning.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet in the evening. Storm total snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

around 30 colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows in the 30s except the mid 20s colder

valleys and slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 40 to

55 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs from the 40s to near 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations.

CAZ376-200045-

Southern Ventura County Mountains-

Including Rose Valley, Matilija, and Topatopa Mountains

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the 40s except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys and slopes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000

feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 30s colder valleys and slopes. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to

5000 feet. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

CAZ353-200045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000

feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds near 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph increasing to 35 to 50

mph with gusts to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain with snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

CAZ349-200045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ351-200045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph increasing to south 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ346-200045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds near 15

mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ340-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds near 15 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to south 25 to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ341-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ347-200045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds near 15

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highslower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ348-200045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the south 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ342-200045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ345-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain with snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ343-200045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ344-200045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-200045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including New Cuyama

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds near 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ549-200045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

Including Cuyler Harbor

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ550-200045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

Including Smugglers Cove

308 AM PDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the south 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

