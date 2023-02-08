CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ 258 FPUS56 KLOX 081048 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 CAZ364-090045- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ365-090045- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ087-090045- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 high peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ362-090045- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ354-090045- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ355-090045- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ350-090045- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ349-090045- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph early in the morning becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ351-090045- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ352-090045- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s warmer foothills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s except the mid 70s warmer foothills. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. $$ CAZ548-090045- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ547-090045- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s western valley. North winds around 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s western valley. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-090045- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to 35 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ359-090045- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ358-090045- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Ares of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ357-090045- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ356-090045- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ363-090045- Santa Monica Mountains- 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except the upper 30s colder valleys. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ059-090045- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the hills. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ054-090045- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-090045- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-090045- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. $$ CAZ340-090045- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ341-090045- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog early in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CAZ346-090045- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog early in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ347-090045- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog early in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ348-090045- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog early in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ343-090045- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ342-090045- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around 60 cooler coastal slopes. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ344-090045- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph early in the morning becoming northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ345-090045- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ038-090045- Cuyama Valley- 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ549-090045- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ CAZ550-090045- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 248 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$