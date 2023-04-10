CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 37 to 42. Highs 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows around 50. Highs 72 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 52. Highs

75 to 78.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 101 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

71 to 74 in the mountains...around 102 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around

96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows around 48 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

Highs around 70 in the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 48 in the

mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51 in the

mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs 71 to 74 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

77. Lows 50 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 78. Lows 51 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Highs

84 to 87.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 78.

Lows 54 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 53 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

84 to 87.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley...around 89 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...84 to

87 around Yucca Valley...around 88 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 61 in Twentynine Palms...around

51 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in Twentynine Palms...around

74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in

Twentynine Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

