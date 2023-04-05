CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1201 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around

38. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 56 to 63.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. Highs

around 67.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Highs

around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 73 to 76.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 79 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around 58 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46 in the mountains...

around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows 53 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

60. Highs 86 to 89.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 82.

Lows 55 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows 59 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 62. Highs

around 90.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 61 near Joshua Tree.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...

around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley...around 68 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley...around 76 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58 in Twentynine

Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 85 in

Twentynine Palms...around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine

Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 95 in Twentynine Palms...around 88 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

