CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_____

919 FPUS55 KVEF 160747

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-161100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to 37. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 34. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely and chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 41. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Lows around 27. Highs 37 to 42.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

CAZ521-161100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 49. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 36.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 48. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Lows

around 31. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 42.

$$

CAZ520-161100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. Highs

around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 57. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 37. Highs 54 to 57.

$$

CAZ522-161100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

32 to 35 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...around 76 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around 54 at Furnace

Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 56 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44 in the

mountains...around 58 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 57 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 59 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace

Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace

Creek.

$$

CAZ523-161100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. Lows 46 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ524-161100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

53. Highs 70 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

47. Highs 65 to 68.

$$

CAZ525-526-161100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1246 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine

Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in Twentynine Palms...

around 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 73 in Twentynine Palms...around 64 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

51 in Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

