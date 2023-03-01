CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

_____

691 FPUS55 KVEF 010807

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-011200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation generally 3 to 6 inches. Lows 3 to 13.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 12 to 22. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to north

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 4 to 14. Northwest

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 14 to 24. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 20 to

25. Highs 34 to 40.

$$

CAZ521-011200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 18 to 28. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph increasing to north 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Near

steady temperature around 16. North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 29 to 37. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

Highs 35 to 41.

$$

CAZ520-011200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 23 to

26. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 36 to 39.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust through the

night. Lows 23 to 26. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 51. Lows

around 31.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52. Lows

29 to 32.

$$

CAZ522-011200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 23 to

26 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 34 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to

northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to

no accumulation. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...around 43 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

70 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 40 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

around 42 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 31 in the

mountains...around 43 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

50 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 44 in the

mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 29 in the

mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-011200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Patchy blowing dust.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 44 to 47. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

36 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

36 to 39. Highs 61 to 64.

$$

CAZ524-011200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 36 to 39. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers and

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 44 to 47.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy blowing

dust through the night. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 61. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

Highs 63 to 66.

$$

CAZ525-011200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. A trace to no accumulation. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...43 to

46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. A trace to

no accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph becoming northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca

Valley...around 57 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64 in

Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43 in

Twentynine Palms...around 38 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43 in Twentynine

Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 43 in Twentynine Palms...around 37 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

CAZ526-011200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1206 AM PST Wed Mar 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation.

Lows 41 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A trace to no accumulation.

Highs 52 to 55. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

40 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Lows

around 45.

$$

_____

