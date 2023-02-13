CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 17 to 27. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 13 to 23. West winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 85 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Highs 19 to 29. West

winds 35 to 45 mph becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 1 to 11.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs around 30.

Lows 16 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 36. Lows

20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 26. Highs

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 27.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 34. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs 24 to 34. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 11 to 21.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs around 34.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

22 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28. Highs

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

35 to 38. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Highs 42 to 45. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing

dust. Lows 21 to 24. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 27.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 48.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52. Lows

31 to 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...around 63 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...around 40 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around

42 in the mountains...around 65 at Furnace Creek. Lows around

27 in the mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43 in the mountains...around

63 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34 in the

mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains...around 46 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around 73 at

Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust

late in the evening. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 43. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 40 to 43.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 51 to 54. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 32.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 54.

Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

Lows 36 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

A trace to no accumulation. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing dust. Highs 51 to 54. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 55.

Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

42. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers late in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 38 near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to northwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

33 to 36 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

31 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around

56 in Twentynine Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 in Twentynine Palms...around

52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in

Twentynine Palms...around 33 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

43 in Twentynine Palms...around 38 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...around

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 44. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 59.

Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37. Highs

60 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

44. Highs 63 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

