CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cooler with a shower;54;25;NW;12;58%;59%;4

Arcata;A passing shower;55;40;NE;9;68%;92%;7

Auburn;Some sun;67;43;ENE;8;69%;10%;7

Avalon;Partly sunny;65;52;SW;7;90%;1%;5

Bakersfield;Not as warm;76;54;N;6;62%;10%;8

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;72;45;NNE;9;62%;11%;7

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;64;36;WSW;8;28%;2%;10

Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;80;43;NW;6;30%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Partial sunshine;55;38;S;9;64%;11%;8

Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;100;64;S;9;14%;0%;9

Burbank;Partly sunny;76;53;SE;7;50%;3%;8

Camarillo;Partly sunny;66;53;S;8;76%;6%;8

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;7;70%;0%;8

Campo;Sunshine and nice;73;42;WSW;9;42%;1%;9

Carlsbad;Some sun;67;54;S;8;71%;1%;8

Chico;Clearing;70;47;N;7;63%;28%;5

China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;88;55;WSW;11;27%;0%;8

Chino;Mostly sunny;77;51;WSW;8;49%;2%;9

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;69;43;W;12;53%;6%;8

Corona;Partly sunny;79;51;WSW;8;51%;1%;8

Crescent City;A shower;53;41;S;7;70%;95%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very warm;91;57;W;13;22%;0%;9

Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;84;52;W;14;39%;0%;9

El Centro;Hot with sunshine;97;64;W;8;19%;0%;9

Eureka;A passing shower;54;41;NNE;10;69%;97%;7

Fairfield;Partly sunny;72;43;WSW;12;53%;6%;7

Fresno;Not as warm;75;48;NW;10;61%;8%;8

Fullerton;Partly sunny;74;56;S;6;54%;1%;8

Hanford;Not as warm;75;48;NW;9;63%;8%;8

Hawthorne;Some sun;67;56;S;7;63%;2%;8

Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;64;43;W;12;62%;6%;8

Imperial;Hot with sunshine;97;64;W;8;19%;0%;9

Imperial Beach;Some sun;64;53;SW;8;75%;1%;8

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;W;14;37%;6%;9

Lemoore Nas;Not as warm;76;46;NNW;11;57%;7%;8

Lincoln;Partial sunshine;72;45;ENE;8;65%;11%;7

Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;67;42;WSW;12;58%;7%;8

Lompoc;Partial sunshine;64;48;NW;13;80%;4%;8

Long Beach;Partly sunny;72;57;S;8;56%;2%;8

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;69;55;S;7;63%;2%;8

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;73;54;S;7;56%;2%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;73;54;S;7;56%;2%;8

Madera;Not as warm;74;44;NW;12;68%;6%;8

Mammoth;Cooler;53;25;NNW;8;52%;29%;5

Marysville;Sun and some clouds;72;46;N;9;59%;12%;7

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;72;43;NW;9;62%;10%;7

Merced;Not as warm;74;43;NW;11;61%;7%;7

Merced (airport);Not as warm;74;43;NW;11;61%;7%;7

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;68;51;S;6;67%;1%;8

Modesto;Not as warm;71;43;NW;11;60%;8%;8

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;66;44;WNW;11;57%;7%;8

Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;80;51;WNW;14;41%;0%;9

Montague;Cooler;58;30;NNW;10;39%;36%;5

Monterey Rabr;Sun and some clouds;60;46;NW;10;72%;5%;8

Mount Shasta;A morning shower;56;30;NNW;5;46%;61%;6

Napa County;Partly sunny, breezy;68;40;WNW;14;59%;6%;7

Needles;Hot;100;67;SW;9;12%;2%;8

North Island;Partly sunny;64;55;SSW;7;74%;25%;8

Oakland;Partly sunny, breezy;63;45;WNW;14;63%;6%;8

Oceanside;Some sun;67;54;S;8;71%;1%;8

Ontario;Mostly sunny;77;51;WSW;8;49%;2%;9

Oroville;Partly sunny;71;47;NE;8;63%;28%;6

Oxnard;Partly sunny;61;52;S;8;86%;6%;8

Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;96;64;WNW;8;19%;0%;9

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;W;12;35%;5%;9

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;75;42;NNW;7;68%;3%;8

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;62;53;SW;9;79%;6%;6

Porterville;Not as warm;74;50;WNW;6;70%;30%;7

Ramona;Mostly sunny;76;46;SSE;7;51%;2%;9

Redding;A shower in places;70;45;NW;8;43%;44%;7

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;83;51;WSW;8;44%;1%;9

Riverside March;Sunny and warm;80;48;S;7;45%;2%;9

Sacramento;Partly sunny;72;44;WNW;8;60%;10%;7

Sacramento International;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;WNW;8;57%;10%;7

Salinas;Partly sunny;64;48;WSW;11;70%;5%;8

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;S;7;42%;1%;9

San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;63;45;WNW;15;61%;6%;8

San Diego;Partly sunny;65;55;SSW;7;70%;1%;8

San Diego Brown;Some sun, pleasant;69;51;SW;7;65%;1%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;54;S;7;63%;1%;8

San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;62;46;WNW;16;63%;6%;8

San Jose;Partly sunny;66;44;NW;12;57%;7%;8

San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;71;49;N;13;70%;5%;8

San Nicolas Island;Windy;61;49;NW;21;82%;6%;8

Sandberg;Not as warm;67;45;NW;12;58%;7%;9

Santa Ana;Some sun;72;54;SSW;7;60%;1%;8

Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun;65;53;NE;7;78%;6%;5

Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;65;47;NW;13;81%;5%;8

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;63;53;SSE;7;73%;3%;8

Santa Rosa;Breezy in the p.m.;69;39;NW;12;54%;6%;7

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;N;9;80%;5%;8

Santee;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SSW;7;55%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, breezy;57;34;WSW;13;55%;2%;8

Stockton;Not as warm;72;44;W;11;58%;7%;8

Thermal;Sunshine and hot;97;59;NNW;8;19%;0%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, breezy;60;25;SW;14;54%;2%;8

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;92;56;WSW;9;18%;0%;9

Ukiah;Partly sunny;66;41;NNW;10;50%;9%;7

Vacaville;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;WNW;9;51%;7%;7

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;74;53;SE;7;54%;3%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;61;47;NNW;15;79%;4%;8

Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;82;46;SW;11;29%;1%;9

Visalia;Clouds and sun, nice;75;48;NW;7;68%;9%;8

Watsonville;Partly sunny;66;42;N;8;70%;5%;8

