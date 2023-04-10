CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cooler with a shower;54;25;NW;12;58%;59%;4 Arcata;A passing shower;55;40;NE;9;68%;92%;7 Auburn;Some sun;67;43;ENE;8;69%;10%;7 Avalon;Partly sunny;65;52;SW;7;90%;1%;5 Bakersfield;Not as warm;76;54;N;6;62%;10%;8 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;72;45;NNE;9;62%;11%;7 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;64;36;WSW;8;28%;2%;10 Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;80;43;NW;6;30%;0%;8 Blue Canyon;Partial sunshine;55;38;S;9;64%;11%;8 Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;100;64;S;9;14%;0%;9 Burbank;Partly sunny;76;53;SE;7;50%;3%;8 Camarillo;Partly sunny;66;53;S;8;76%;6%;8 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;7;70%;0%;8 Campo;Sunshine and nice;73;42;WSW;9;42%;1%;9 Carlsbad;Some sun;67;54;S;8;71%;1%;8 Chico;Clearing;70;47;N;7;63%;28%;5 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;88;55;WSW;11;27%;0%;8 Chino;Mostly sunny;77;51;WSW;8;49%;2%;9 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;69;43;W;12;53%;6%;8 Corona;Partly sunny;79;51;WSW;8;51%;1%;8 Crescent City;A shower;53;41;S;7;70%;95%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very warm;91;57;W;13;22%;0%;9 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;84;52;W;14;39%;0%;9 El Centro;Hot with sunshine;97;64;W;8;19%;0%;9 Eureka;A passing shower;54;41;NNE;10;69%;97%;7 Fairfield;Partly sunny;72;43;WSW;12;53%;6%;7 Fresno;Not as warm;75;48;NW;10;61%;8%;8 Fullerton;Partly sunny;74;56;S;6;54%;1%;8 Hanford;Not as warm;75;48;NW;9;63%;8%;8 Hawthorne;Some sun;67;56;S;7;63%;2%;8 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;64;43;W;12;62%;6%;8 Imperial;Hot with sunshine;97;64;W;8;19%;0%;9 Imperial Beach;Some sun;64;53;SW;8;75%;1%;8 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;W;14;37%;6%;9 Lemoore Nas;Not as warm;76;46;NNW;11;57%;7%;8 Lincoln;Partial sunshine;72;45;ENE;8;65%;11%;7 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;67;42;WSW;12;58%;7%;8 Lompoc;Partial sunshine;64;48;NW;13;80%;4%;8 Long Beach;Partly sunny;72;57;S;8;56%;2%;8 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;69;55;S;7;63%;2%;8 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;73;54;S;7;56%;2%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;73;54;S;7;56%;2%;8 Madera;Not as warm;74;44;NW;12;68%;6%;8 Mammoth;Cooler;53;25;NNW;8;52%;29%;5 Marysville;Sun and some clouds;72;46;N;9;59%;12%;7 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;72;43;NW;9;62%;10%;7 Merced;Not as warm;74;43;NW;11;61%;7%;7 Merced (airport);Not as warm;74;43;NW;11;61%;7%;7 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;68;51;S;6;67%;1%;8 Modesto;Not as warm;71;43;NW;11;60%;8%;8 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;66;44;WNW;11;57%;7%;8 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;80;51;WNW;14;41%;0%;9 Montague;Cooler;58;30;NNW;10;39%;36%;5 Monterey Rabr;Sun and some clouds;60;46;NW;10;72%;5%;8 Mount Shasta;A morning shower;56;30;NNW;5;46%;61%;6 Napa County;Partly sunny, breezy;68;40;WNW;14;59%;6%;7 Needles;Hot;100;67;SW;9;12%;2%;8 North Island;Partly sunny;64;55;SSW;7;74%;25%;8 Oakland;Partly sunny, breezy;63;45;WNW;14;63%;6%;8 Oceanside;Some sun;67;54;S;8;71%;1%;8 Ontario;Mostly sunny;77;51;WSW;8;49%;2%;9 Oroville;Partly sunny;71;47;NE;8;63%;28%;6 Oxnard;Partly sunny;61;52;S;8;86%;6%;8 Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;96;64;WNW;8;19%;0%;9 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;W;12;35%;5%;9 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;75;42;NNW;7;68%;3%;8 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;62;53;SW;9;79%;6%;6 Porterville;Not as warm;74;50;WNW;6;70%;30%;7 Ramona;Mostly sunny;76;46;SSE;7;51%;2%;9 Redding;A shower in places;70;45;NW;8;43%;44%;7 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;83;51;WSW;8;44%;1%;9 Riverside March;Sunny and warm;80;48;S;7;45%;2%;9 Sacramento;Partly sunny;72;44;WNW;8;60%;10%;7 Sacramento International;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;WNW;8;57%;10%;7 Salinas;Partly sunny;64;48;WSW;11;70%;5%;8 San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;S;7;42%;1%;9 San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;63;45;WNW;15;61%;6%;8 San Diego;Partly sunny;65;55;SSW;7;70%;1%;8 San Diego Brown;Some sun, pleasant;69;51;SW;7;65%;1%;9 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;54;S;7;63%;1%;8 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;62;46;WNW;16;63%;6%;8 San Jose;Partly sunny;66;44;NW;12;57%;7%;8 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;71;49;N;13;70%;5%;8 San Nicolas Island;Windy;61;49;NW;21;82%;6%;8 Sandberg;Not as warm;67;45;NW;12;58%;7%;9 Santa Ana;Some sun;72;54;SSW;7;60%;1%;8 Santa Barbara;Clouds and sun;65;53;NE;7;78%;6%;5 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;65;47;NW;13;81%;5%;8 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;63;53;SSE;7;73%;3%;8 Santa Rosa;Breezy in the p.m.;69;39;NW;12;54%;6%;7 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;N;9;80%;5%;8 Santee;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SSW;7;55%;0%;9 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, breezy;57;34;WSW;13;55%;2%;8 Stockton;Not as warm;72;44;W;11;58%;7%;8 Thermal;Sunshine and hot;97;59;NNW;8;19%;0%;9 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, breezy;60;25;SW;14;54%;2%;8 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;92;56;WSW;9;18%;0%;9 Ukiah;Partly sunny;66;41;NNW;10;50%;9%;7 Vacaville;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;WNW;9;51%;7%;7 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;74;53;SE;7;54%;3%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;61;47;NNW;15;79%;4%;8 Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;82;46;SW;11;29%;1%;9 Visalia;Clouds and sun, nice;75;48;NW;7;68%;9%;8 Watsonville;Partly sunny;66;42;N;8;70%;5%;8